GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Ajman rolls out new phase of building compliance initiative

The plan preserves building aesthetics while reinforcing vital safety measures

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajman rolls out new phase of building compliance initiative
X / @AjmanMun

Ajman: Authorities in Ajman have intensified efforts to enhance building safety and sustainability with the rollout of the second phase of the Building Compliance Package, a key initiative aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 and aimed at improving overall quality of life across the emirate. 

The Department has urged building owners, real estate offices and property management companies, as well as their representatives, to fulfil compliance requirements and obtain the package, highlighting its role in supporting a safe and sustainable built environment.

Officials said the initiative focuses on ensuring full adherence to safety and sustainability standards by strengthening cooperation between government entities and the real estate sector. The programme seeks to preserve the aesthetic appearance of buildings while reinforcing preventive safety measures, including the installation and maintenance of early warning systems, regular servicing of fire protection networks, and ensuring surveillance systems operate efficiently.

The initiative is being implemented in coordination with strategic partners, including Ajman Police, Ajman Civil Defence and Ajman Municipality, reflecting an integrated approach to enhancing safety, security and regulatory compliance across the emirate.

Authorities noted that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment while delivering higher standards of living for current and future generations in Ajman.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ajman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

N Chadrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Sam Altman, CEO Open AI.

Tata Group, OpenAI sign major AI partnership

2m read
RTA's Hessa Street Project is one of Dubai’s largest road upgrades, designed to ease congestion along one of the city’s busiest corridors

Watch: How RTA’s new project will ease Dubai traffic

4m read
Motorists warned of phased road closures during UAE Tour stage

Motorists warned of rolling closures during UAE Tour

2m read
Change, without the rush: Why habits quietly fail

Change, without the rush: Why habits quietly fail

3m read