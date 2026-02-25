The plan preserves building aesthetics while reinforcing vital safety measures
Ajman: Authorities in Ajman have intensified efforts to enhance building safety and sustainability with the rollout of the second phase of the Building Compliance Package, a key initiative aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 and aimed at improving overall quality of life across the emirate.
The Department has urged building owners, real estate offices and property management companies, as well as their representatives, to fulfil compliance requirements and obtain the package, highlighting its role in supporting a safe and sustainable built environment.
Officials said the initiative focuses on ensuring full adherence to safety and sustainability standards by strengthening cooperation between government entities and the real estate sector. The programme seeks to preserve the aesthetic appearance of buildings while reinforcing preventive safety measures, including the installation and maintenance of early warning systems, regular servicing of fire protection networks, and ensuring surveillance systems operate efficiently.
The initiative is being implemented in coordination with strategic partners, including Ajman Police, Ajman Civil Defence and Ajman Municipality, reflecting an integrated approach to enhancing safety, security and regulatory compliance across the emirate.
Authorities noted that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment while delivering higher standards of living for current and future generations in Ajman.