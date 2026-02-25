Ajman: Authorities in Ajman have intensified efforts to enhance building safety and sustainability with the rollout of the second phase of the Building Compliance Package, a key initiative aligned with Ajman Vision 2030 and aimed at improving overall quality of life across the emirate.

Officials said the initiative focuses on ensuring full adherence to safety and sustainability standards by strengthening cooperation between government entities and the real estate sector. The programme seeks to preserve the aesthetic appearance of buildings while reinforcing preventive safety measures, including the installation and maintenance of early warning systems, regular servicing of fire protection networks, and ensuring surveillance systems operate efficiently.

