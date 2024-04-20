Dubai: Following the heaviest rains recorded in the UAE last week, a number of residential community management companies in Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Land Department, are offering a range of free services to help residents cope in the aftermath of the unprecedented weather conditions.
The announcements were carried in the stories section of the Instagram account of the Government of Dubai Media Office on Saturday.
Free services
Showing the logo of five property developers (Nakheel, Emaar, Dubai Holding, Union Properties, and Dubai Investments Park), the post listed the following free services:
• Alternative housing for residents affected by the weather
• Distribution of food within affected communities
• Pest control services
• Enhanced security to ensure safety of residents
• Assistance with returning to residential properties, including interior cleaning services
• Monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the period covered by insurance
• Assistance in assessing potential risks to properties
Nakheel 8006254335,
Emaar 80036227,
Dubai Holding 8003822426,
Union Properties 800332266,
Dubai Investments Park 800743.”