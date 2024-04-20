Sharjah: More than 100 families of UAE nationals have been provided shelter in Sharjah after heavy rains damaged their residences in Al Suyouh area, officials said on Friday.

Brigadier Yousef bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, director of Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the security and community teams doubled their efforts to handle the aftermath of the adverse weather conditions in Al Suyouh region.

Brig Bin Harmoul said a team was formed comprised of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and Sharjah Police, which played a significant role in moving families to safety from Al Suyouh and then transporting them to hotels.

He added that the water accumulated in front of their homes was almost fully drained. The director confirmed there were no casualties, adding that a special platform would be provided in the coming days to receive reports and evaluate the damages.

Joint effort

Brigadier Bin Harmoul expressed his gratitude to the residents of Al Suyouh, who were supportive and played a significant role since the beginning of the crisis by providing jet skis and boats to transport families. He also thanked the Sharjah Police General Command, headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, who was on-site.

The directed expressed his gratitude to Sharjah Civil Defence and Sharjah Municipality, which worked together to reduce the water level.

Brigadier Bin Harmoul expressed his appreciation to Sharjah Social Services Department, which played a vital role in sheltering those affected. He also thanked the Armed Forces for evacuating people through the military equipment they provided.