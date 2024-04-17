Sharjah: In response to heavy rains that flooded some residences in Sharjah, affected families have been provided shelter in hotels, an official announced on Wednesday.

Dr Ahmed Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Government Communication Department, shared in a live radio programme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line) that all families affected by the heavy rains have been accommodated in hotels in cooperation with various government entities.