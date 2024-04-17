Traffic divertion on Abu Dhabi road

Abu Dhabi Police has announced traffic diversion from Arabian Gulf street towards the Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road exit.

09:45AM



Speed limits back to normal

Abu Dhabi Police announced that speed limits on the emirate's external roads have returned to normal following their earlier temporary reduction on Tuesday. This reduction, implemented on a key road within the emirate, aimed to enhance road safety for motorists during challenging weather conditions of heavy rain and wind.

09:41AM



Traffic diversion

Abu Dhabi Police has announced a traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street following a day of heavy rains that lashed different parts of the country.

"Due to traffic congestion, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St. towards Khalifa City (Rabdan) is diverted to the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Rd exit. Please use alternative routes," the post read.

09:25AM



Dubai airports advise passengers to delay travel

Dubai International Airport (DXB) urges passengers to hold off on traveling to the airport unless absolutely necessary. Torrential rain caused flooding across the emirate, leading to flight delays and diversions.

"Due to the unprecedented weather situation, we advise passengers to delay their arrival at DXB," a spokesperson said. "Flight operations are experiencing delays and diversions. Please contact your airline directly for the latest information on your specific flight."

"Our teams are working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible under these challenging circumstances."

08:48AM



Emirates suspends check-in for passengers

Dubai's Emirates airline has suspended check-in for passengers departing from Dubai airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

The airline said on its social media handles that passengers should expect delays in departures and arrivals.