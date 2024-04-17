Heavy rain across the UAE on Tuesday threw daily routines out of gear. The downpour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, began Monday night and continued through Tuesday. The National Centre of Meteorology expected unstable weather to last until Wednesday evening. Here are the latest updates from across the UAE.
Traffic divertion on Abu Dhabi road
Abu Dhabi Police has announced traffic diversion from Arabian Gulf street towards the Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road exit.
Speed limits back to normal
Abu Dhabi Police announced that speed limits on the emirate's external roads have returned to normal following their earlier temporary reduction on Tuesday. This reduction, implemented on a key road within the emirate, aimed to enhance road safety for motorists during challenging weather conditions of heavy rain and wind.
Traffic diversion
Abu Dhabi Police has announced a traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street following a day of heavy rains that lashed different parts of the country.
"Due to traffic congestion, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St. towards Khalifa City (Rabdan) is diverted to the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Rd exit. Please use alternative routes," the post read.
Dubai airports advise passengers to delay travel
Dubai International Airport (DXB) urges passengers to hold off on traveling to the airport unless absolutely necessary. Torrential rain caused flooding across the emirate, leading to flight delays and diversions.
"Due to the unprecedented weather situation, we advise passengers to delay their arrival at DXB," a spokesperson said. "Flight operations are experiencing delays and diversions. Please contact your airline directly for the latest information on your specific flight."
"Our teams are working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible under these challenging circumstances."
Emirates suspends check-in for passengers
Dubai's Emirates airline has suspended check-in for passengers departing from Dubai airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains.
The airline said on its social media handles that passengers should expect delays in departures and arrivals.
"Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing DUbai airports from 8:00am on 17 April until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions. Affected customers can contact their booking agent or visit https://emirat.es/support for rebooking,” the airline said.