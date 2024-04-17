Dubai: In a fresh advisory issued on Wednesday night, Dubai Airports (DXB) has advised passengers to only visit Terminal 1 if they have received confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure.

“Due to crowding, access to Terminal 1 is now strictly limited to passengers with confirmed departures. No rebooking facilities are available at the terminal, and guests are urged to contact their relevant airline for the latest flight information,” airport authorities said in a statement.

“We are working to restore operations as swiftly as possible amidst these challenging circumstances,” said a Dubai Airports spokesperson.

Due to the unprecedented weather recently experienced in the UAE, flights at DXB continue to face delays or cancellations.

Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, suspended check-in services for passengers departing from Dubai on Wednesday until midnight. "Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai airports from 8 a.m. on April 17 until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions,” the airline said. However, passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.

Moreover, DXB, Emirates’ home base, also requested passengers not to go to the airport unless ‘absolutely’ necessary. It said ‘recovery will take some time’.

“It is challenging for departing guests to reach the airport and arrival guests to leave the terminals due to the significant flooding and road blockages, resulting in limited available transport options,” Dubai Airports said.