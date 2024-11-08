Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai and Batik Air Malaysia have announced an interline agreement, offering passengers seamless connectivity between the UAE, Malaysia, and the rest of Southeast Asia.

flydubai said the agreement will offer flydubai passengers access to more than 40 destinations across Batik Air’s network via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL), including Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Osaka, and Sydney. ​Passengers will also enjoy the convenience of a single booking and through-checked baggage.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We look forward to offering our passengers more opportunities to explore Southeast Asia and beyond, and we remain committed to creating free flows of trade and tourism and supporting Dubai’s position as a thriving aviation hub.” ​ ​ ​

In addition, Batik Air passengers will have the opportunity to travel to 38 destinations on flydubai’s growing network across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC, and the Middle East. This includes unique destinations such as Entebbe, Istanbul, Milan-Bergamo, Prague, and Zagreb. ​

Batik Air CEO Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said this agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding passenger travel possibilities. “By bringing together the networks of Batik Air and flydubai, we’re not only making it easier for travellers to connect with new destinations, but we’re also strengthening ties between Malaysia and a vast array of global locations,” he added.

Since February 2024, flydubai has been operating its daily services to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, serving the market with its fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.