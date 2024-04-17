Abu Dhabi: A day after record rainfall hit the UAE, officials in Abu Dhabi emirate continue to help residents affected by Tuesday’s unstable weather.
Teams from police, civil defence, municipality and other departments have unified efforts to alleviate the impact of the downpour in all areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.
Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with local entities, including Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Tadweer Group, is continuing to respond to the fallout from the adverse weather.
DMT Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa has reviewed the latest developments and response efforts of the department to ensure public safety and enhance the efficiency of work teams.
Officials urged the public is urged to drive safely, adhere to speed limits, follow official weather forecasts issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, and contact the relevant entities for any potential emergencies.