Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed the relevant authorities in the emirate to promptly initiate the assessment of damages caused by recent weather conditions.

The Ruler of Sharjah instructed the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to revert the valley streams in Fujairah to their original courses. This decision comes after altering their paths towards Kalba resulted in significant rainwater accumulations in residential areas in the city.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan further instructed the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to reopen the valley drains in Fujairah, which were previously filled in resulting in significant rainwater accumulations in residential neighbourhoods within the city.

The directive entails the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and other entities to collaborate with the Social Services Department and municipalities and all competent authorities providing logistical support in operations to address the weather impacts to assess damages and expedite support provision for affected residents in the emirate.