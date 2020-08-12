Mangled remains of the Air India Express aircraft that skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, last Friday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian businessman and philanthropist Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar has pledged to donate Rs2 million (Dh98,911), or Rs100,000 to each family, as compensation to the next of kin of all those who died in the accident at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala last Friday, when an Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke into two.

Dr Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said the initiative was part of his social responsibility outreach and a small gesture from his side.

‘Urge’ to do something

“The aircraft was captained and operated by one of the most distinguished and experienced commanders, Capt. Deepak Vasant Sathe, a decorated IAF (Indian Air Force) officer. My father, Mahadev Datar, was an ex-IAF officer himself and I have a strong affinity to the air force. After I heard the news, I immediately felt the urge to do something for the victims and this (donation) is a small gesture from my side,” said Dr Datar in a statement to Gulf News. He added: “The ill-fated flight (IX1344) had many passengers who had lost their jobs. In addition, there were many people who were going back after their visit visas had expired. As I understand many of the passengers had financial difficulties. This is a personal initiative from my side to reduce the burden on the families who were dependent on those who were killed in the air crash.”

‘Tiding over difficulties’

“Though this will in no way compensate for the loss of lives, at least my gesture will help a family to tide over the difficulties,” he added.

Dr Datar is also arranging for assistance for those who were injured in the plane crash.