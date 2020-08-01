1 of 10
With the opening of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE today became the first country in the entire Arab world to begin peaceful nuclear energy production.
Image Credit: Twitter/@hhshkmohd
Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi emirate’s Al Dhafra area has successfully begun operations, after completing a nearly five-month commissioning phase. It will be operated and maintained by the Nawah Energy Company, a subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office
Construction work for the plant began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since. The facility will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to the UAE grid for decades to come, catering to roughly 25 per cent of the country’s electricity requirements and preventing up to 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually — the equivalent of taking 3.2 million cars off the roads in a year
Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has announced that more than 55 per cent of construction has been completed on its first peaceful energy reactor at Barakah, in the Western Region. WAM picture
Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy tours ENEC's Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant with ENEC Senior Management.
Final Dome Structure Completed at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.
June 11, 2020: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (L) inspects the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants, in Barakah.
Barakah nuclear power plant of Unit 1 and 2 under construction as of March 2016.
Supplied photo by FANR Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulator
The beginning of operations at the plant marks the point at which nuclear fission occurs, as part of the process towards generating clean electricity. This is a historic milestone for the UAE, as Enec works to deliver on the vision set by the country’s Leadership in 2008 to deliver a new form of clean, abundant electricity for the nation.
Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi; Khaldoon Al Mubarak; Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar; Saif Mohamed Al Hajeri, ENEC CEO, Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, KEPCO Chairman of the Board of Directors Ahn Choong Yong, and ENEC, Nawah and Barakah One Company executives, in front of the Unit 4 steam generator during the ceremony.
Image Credit: Wam