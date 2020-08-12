An Emirates SkyCargo plane took off from Dubai on Wednesday, carrying 24.88 metric tonnes of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, including surgical masks, goggles, gowns, coveralls, N95 respirators, stretchers and thermometers. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than 24 metric tonnes of aid was air-lifted to Beirut as part of the UAE’s efforts to help Lebanon after the port blast last week.

According to a statement issued by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the aid was sent with the approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

An Emirates SkyCargo plane took off from Dubai on Wednesday, carrying 24.88 metric tonnes of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), including surgical masks, goggles, gowns, coveralls, N95 respirators, stretchers and thermometers, which had been prepositioned within International Humanitarian City (IHC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), valued at more than $1.4 million (Dh5.14 million).

Robert Blanchard from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai said: “Based upon the needs identified by our medical staff in Lebanon, we are dispatching additional medical supplies that are critically needed to treat those impacted by the blast and simultaneously protect health-care workers treating patients during the pandemic. Responding to an emergency within an emergency, WHO is grateful for the support received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Government of the UAE, Dubai’s IHC and Emirates SkyCargo to facilitate the rapid response to the people of Lebanon.”

According to Giuseppe Saba, CEO of IHC, this is the second flight to Lebanon due to the devastation caused by the deadly blasts in Beirut last week.

