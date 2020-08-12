Dubai: More than 24 metric tonnes of aid was air-lifted to Beirut as part of the UAE’s efforts to help Lebanon after the port blast last week.
According to a statement issued by the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the aid was sent with the approval of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
An Emirates SkyCargo plane took off from Dubai on Wednesday, carrying 24.88 metric tonnes of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), including surgical masks, goggles, gowns, coveralls, N95 respirators, stretchers and thermometers, which had been prepositioned within International Humanitarian City (IHC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), valued at more than $1.4 million (Dh5.14 million).
Robert Blanchard from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai said: “Based upon the needs identified by our medical staff in Lebanon, we are dispatching additional medical supplies that are critically needed to treat those impacted by the blast and simultaneously protect health-care workers treating patients during the pandemic. Responding to an emergency within an emergency, WHO is grateful for the support received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Government of the UAE, Dubai’s IHC and Emirates SkyCargo to facilitate the rapid response to the people of Lebanon.”
According to Giuseppe Saba, CEO of IHC, this is the second flight to Lebanon due to the devastation caused by the deadly blasts in Beirut last week.
“With the death toll rising to at least 150 and more than 5,000 injured, it requires the humanitarian community’s urgent assistance. This second flight to Lebanon demonstrates the capacity of the International Humanitarian City’s community in responding to emergencies and to help those most in need at such a challenging time,” Saba added.