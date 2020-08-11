Dubai: A new Dh300-million facility, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Centre for Medical Research, has been launched in Dubai.
The announcement was tweeted on Tuesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum,Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The centre will focus on research on communicable diseases in the country in addition to research on COVID-19, Sheikh Mohammad wrote on his Twitter account, adding there is a for need medical research centres that are commensurate with the nature of the society in the country.
Medical research is part of the health security system in UAE society, he added, and is a guarantee for the sustainability of development in the country. It also represents the revival and resumption of the process of Arab scientific excellence throughout Arab history.