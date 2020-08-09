1 of 11
Sushi classes, French films, a killer shopping deal and a pool day for Dh50.
Image Credit:
2 of 11
ALICI LAUNCHES A NEW SOLO CRUDO NIGHT: Alici, located on Bluewaters Island, has launched a new is South of Italy specialty night called the ‘Solo Crudo’ experience that will take place every Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. ‘Solo Crudo’ offers an immersive experience of handpicked raw seafood, from their fresh seafood bar. To make the sunset event even more special, the raw selections are accompanied with fine Italian sparkling grape in a relaxing, luxe and sophisticated atmosphere. Prices start at Dh275.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
LADIES NIGHT AT THE CITY GRILL: Kick off your weekday with this ladies night deal, which also includes a sweet discount for men. Every Sunday from 7pm to 1am For Dh120, ladies can enjoy five selected beverages along with an African Treat or a Seafood Dish. The African Treat consists of beef ribs, steak, boerewors, lamb chops, pap and chicken while the Seafood Dish consists of fish with prawns. Gents can enjoy a 35 per cent discount on beverages.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
BUDGET FRIENDLY POOL DAY AT RADISSON RED DUBAI SILICON OASIS: Enjoy a summer special every day of the week. Spend Dh50 on food and beverage at Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis and lounge by the pool at RED Roof for free. The roof bar offers a menu of poolside-perfect bites with a selection of sandwiches and salads alongside more indulgent options.
Image Credit:
5 of 11
DSS DEAL OF THE WEEK: From August 9 to 14, residents and visitors can shop exclusive offers and save on a range of accessories, shoes, and homeware. The latest DSS Daily Surprises are only available on selected days and while stocks last – so shoppers need to act fast, or risk missing out! Check out The Watch House on Monday 10 August. Shoppers can buy a new watch, and redeem the money spent towards another purchase on the same day, in either the Mall of the Emirates or The Dubai Mall stores.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
TRAVEL THROUGH CINEMA: Cinema Akil, Dubai’s only independent cinema, takes you on a journey through the big screen. A summer-long series of timeless classics, contemporary favorites celebrating the joy of travel. This month Cinema Akil is focusing on France. Their ‘Voyage to France’ will run until September 3. In partnership with Institut Français, Voyage to France will feature award winning directors, respectively, François Truffaut, Jacques Demy, Jean Vigo, and Agnès Varda.
Image Credit: Cinema Akil
7 of 11
HAVE A SUSHI NIGHTS AT 3FILS: The award winning home-grown Asian inspired restaurant located in the sleepy Jumeriah Fishing Harbour serves up a sushi menu, seven days a week from 12pm to 11.30pm. This hidden gem has a buzzing vibe that keeps you coming back for more! Sushi dishes are well seasoned and flavourful with the restaurant has a no-soy sauce policy.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
ENJOY TOP SUMMER DISHES AT VIETNAMESE FOODIES: As temperatures soar Dubai residents should try out new summer dishes at Vietnamese foodies including “Goi Cuon” Summer Rolls, Goi Salads or Bun, the perfect choice for those who love noodles.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
A BRAND NEW ‘HELLICIOUS’ AFTERNOON TEA: Discover Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen’s take on a well-loved tradition with the newly launched “Hell’s Kitchen Afternoon Tea” at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Kicking off today, guests will enjoy an afternoon filled with unique bites and authentic treats. The two-hour experience includes rounds of classic finger sandwiches and freshly baked cakes, desserts and fluffy scones with free-flowing coffees, teas and juices. Available every Sunday to Thursday from 2:30pm until 4:30pm, and starting from Dh185 per person, it’s the ideal way to indulge in the British ritual.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
TAKI A MAKI CLASS AT COYA: On Tuesday, August 11, from 6pm to 8pm COYA Dubai presents a masterclass on its signature Peruvian-influenced Maki rolls for Dh315 per person. The session will be an intimate and engaging experience to learn the secrets behind the Maki Roll de Aguacate and Maki roll de Salmon. COYA’s chefs will open the interactive masterclass with an exciting introduction about Peruvian cuisine, followed by a live demonstration of how to make the famous dishes. Guests will be given their own ingredients to cook alongside the chefs, followed by a complimentary set menu.
Image Credit:
11 of 11
TRY 1OAKS NEW COMFORT FOOD: 1 OAK has undergone a transformation that stills pays tribute to the parties of the past. The newly launched restaurant and lounge provides guests and music fans with a vibrant experience that prioritises wellbeing, serving comfort cuisine and beverages in a socially distanced setting. Enjoy Truffle Grilled Cheese Sandwich, finely sliced truffle with onions and herb on mixed cheese, grilled within slices of sourdough bread; Fried Chicken Burger in a soft brioche bun, and the signature Cheese Burger, a marinated beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions and cheese, secret sauce and a soft potato bun.
Image Credit: