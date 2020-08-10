Dubai: The Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship in the UAE announced a month's extension of grace period on visit visas that expired after March 1. The authorities announced the extension on August 10, which was the initially announced deadline for these visit visa holders.
The one month additional grace period is to start on August 11.
The tweet announcing the grace period stated: "The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship extends the grace period for holders of expiring entry permits, starting from 11 / 8 / 2020 for a period of one month, with the aim of enabling them to leave the country with exemption from all fines during this period."
This announcement allows these visit visa holders to leave the country without paying overstay fines for a month starting August 11. The overstay fines for expired visit visa are Dh200 for the first day and then Dh100 for each day after that.
Earlier, authorities had announced that holders of entry permits expired before March 1 would have to leave the UAE by August 18 - this remains unchanged as of now.