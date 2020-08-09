1 of 7
Bentley has announced a series of bespoke scale model replicas of the new Continetal GT, with customisable features from mock veneers and carpets to seat quilting and fluting.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Crewe carmaker says meticulous attention to detail and thousands of hours of work have gone into crafting these models, available in a number of scales from 1:8 collectors piece to the detailed 1:43 and miniature 1:64 models.
The 1:8 scale model is offered as a bespoke product, allowing customers to commission their own unique replica car in the perfect size to proudly display in an office or home. The precise details of a full-size car are mimicked in miniature here throughout the carefully-crafted replica cabin. The tiny steering wheel features impeccably-copied cross-stitching. The measurements of the 1:8 car on the plinth are 78 cm in length, 40 cm in width and 24.4 cm in height – the largest of the Continental GT collection of miniature models.
Seat quilting and fluting are also mirrored on the detailed scale, and the model car even mimics the wood veneers and plush carpets that are seen in the original. Even the doors and boot open letting you take a closer look at the interior.
Customers are able to choose from a range of Bentley’s bespoke interior and exterior options, including the colours of the paint, seats and stitching, to the choice of veneer effect, wheels and alloys.
The 1:43 scale Continental GT mirrors the lines of the coupe in a miniature version, crafted using high-quality resin. It measures 11.2 cm in length, 5.2 cm in width and 3.3 cm in height.
The smallest model within the Continental GT miniature collection is the 1:64 scale model that is created using die-cast metal. It measures in at 3.1 cm in width and 7.7 cm in depth. Each of the models can be purchased from Bentley retailers or via shop.bentleymotors.com. Prices start at £12 (Dh58) for the 1:64 Continental GT Model, £85 (Dh407) for the 1:43 model and £6,995 (Dh33,500) for the 1:8 model.
