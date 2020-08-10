1 of 5
After showing a concept at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020, Kia Motors has revealed the production-ready Sonet compact crossover SUV. Manufactured at Kia’s production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, in southern India, the Sonet is the second made-in-India global product after the Seltos.
Image Credit: Supplied
The overall design is unmistakably Kia, with the front fascia dominated by signature styling features such as the ‘tiger-nose’ grille and ‘heart beat’ LED daytime running lights, shaped like the electric pulse of a heart.
Although compact, the profile is sporty nonetheless, with the styling of the C-pillar and wraparound rear-windscreen adding to the overall appearance. The LED taillamps are also designed in the ‘heart beat’ pattern.
Inside, the Sonet features a simple, well laid-out dashboard with infotainment and cluster interface that Kia says are easy to use. The carmaker also claims that high quality materials have been used all around and that despite compact exterior dimensions, the interior offers ample space for all passengers.
Two petrol engines – a 1.2-litre four-cylinder and a 1.0-litre unit – and 1.5-litre diesel engine are offered. Transmission options include five- and six-speed manuals, a seven-speed DCT, and a six-speed automatic. Sales of the new car will commence soon in India, with sales in many of Kia’s global markets due to follow. It is expected to reach the Middle East by the first quarter of 2021.
