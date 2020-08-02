1 of 13
BY THE NUMBERS: The UAE has become the nerve centre of global humanitarian response. The UAE has delivered critical medical supplies to at least 71 countries since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. It made UAE-owned facilities abroad available to local governments, supplied donations to local initiatives, and assisted in the repatriation of foreign nationals.
LIFE-SAVING CARGO: The UAE has dedicated a fleet of three aircraft to enable the movement of life-saving cargo and personnel where they are needed most until the end of the year. It has also dispatched additional medical aid aircraft, a testimony to the UAE's global humanitarian work.
UAE AID: The UAE is helping other countries respond to the pandemic even as it takes aggressive action at home to fight COVID-19.
N95 masks produced in Al Ain, UAE within the facilities of aircraft parts maker Strata.
UN RESPONSE: Whether it’s responding to humanitarian needs in trouble spots, or medical emergencies triggered by on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE’s role in providing logistics support, warehousing as well as the country’s practice of generosity shows in the numbers. The Dubai International Humanitarian City (IHC) houses the WHO Operations Supply and Logistics Hub, a facility that is instrumental in supplying countries with required medical supplies and protective equipment.
The IHC has facilitated the distribution of over 85% of the WHO’s 'Global Medical Response in the Fight Against COVID-19,’ including much needed medical supplies, such as masks, gloves and surgical gowns.
AID TO 71 COUNTRIES. On April 6, 2020, a UAE aid plane carrying 10 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched to Italy to assist the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals. Over the years, UAE's humanitarian work has grown steadily: In 2018, the country’s total foreign aid contributions grew to more than Dh28.5 billion ($7.76 billion).
MEDICAL SUPPLIES: On April 29, 2020, the UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to Nepal to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.
On May 5, 2020, the UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies each Guinea and Kenya to bolster efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in those countries.
AID PLANE FROM ABU DHABI: An aid flight being prepared for the Philippines. On April 29, 2020, UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.
On May 2, 2020, the UAE sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to India. Abu Dhabi: The UAE has sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.
On April 29, 2020, the UAE sent an planeload of aid containing 14 metric tons of medical and food supplies to Pakistan to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
N95 FACE MASKS. On March 16, 2020, the UAE dispatched two urgent relief planes carrying 32 tonnes of medical supplies and relief equipment to support Iran’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.
