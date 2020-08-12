Dubai: A 40-year-old Indian expat was found dead in his room in Dubai on Sunday, the younger brother and cousin of the deceased told Gulf News.
The deceased Indian expat was identified as Shaji Alathum Kandiyil. He lived in Deira and owned a small jewellery workshop at the Gold Souk. He was a resident of Dubai for 13 years.
Originally from Kannur district in Kerala, he left behind a wife and two kids – a seven-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.
Shaiju, 36, the younger brother of the deceased, said: “We found his body lifeless. The room was locked from the inside.”
The circumstances under which Shaji died are not clear.
“We saw his dead body through a small gap in the door but we could not open it. We immediately called the police,” said his cousin Junesh.
“Shaji was a very calm and quiet person. He was very humble and loyal to his family and friends. He was also very supportive of his family,” he added.
A comment from the police is awaited.