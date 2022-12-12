Dubai: The second edition of World Police Summit will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7 to 9, 2023.

The event will be hosted by Dubai Police, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

World Police Awards

New for this year’s Summit, the World Police Awards will champion individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to transforming policing operations, organisational excellence, scientific achievements, and community relations over the past year.

The Summit, the world’s most influential gathering of law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision makers, will feature multiple conferences and a comprehensive international exhibition that will showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies to ensure a safer future.

Major General Dr Abdul Qudous Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, said the Summit had become the leading specialised global platform for those involved in policing, safety, security and law enforcement as it strengthens communication channels between all security agencies from around the world, highlights the latest security issues and showcases best practices.

He added the success of the summit in its first edition achieved “an unparalleled resonance” by attracting the most elite figures in the police and security fields united by one goal - to face current and future challenges and to keep pace with successive technical changes and emerging technologies.

Maj Gen Al Obaidli said: “We strongly believe that the World Police Summit 2023 will be a golden opportunity for developing worldwide police and security work systems and ensuring all stakeholders are familiar with the various changes and capable of utilising the latest new and innovative technologies that enhance ways to combat crimes locally and internationally and contribute to the development of police human cadres.”

International response

Luis Carrilho, United Nations Police Advisor, said: “The global security challenges highlighted during the World Police Summit require global policing responses. It is therefore imperative that the United Nations Police remain fit for purpose with the adequate capacities and capabilities to address current and emerging threats to peace and security.”

James Ramer, Chief of Toronto Police Service, Canada, said: “It was an honour to lead the Canadian delegation at the 2022 World Police Summit in Dubai. With over 2,000 delegates in attendance, it was an excellent opportunity to connect and collaborate on the most significant security challenges and public safety priorities facing our cities. As innovative policing strategies and technologies continue to evolve, it is essential for police and law enforcement agencies to share out knowledge and experience, and work together to enhance public safety in our respective communities.”

Agenda

Through more than 150 targeted sessions, this year’s edition will advance policing techniques to serve communities in today’s world, focusing on a number of main themes including Crime Prevention and Cybercrime , Police Innovation, Transport Safety, Police Resilience, and Forensic Science.

The three-day Summit will also hold six conferences covering the most innovative policing techniques, from crime prevention, anti-narcotics and forensic science to drones and K9. Bringing together experts from around the world and channelling insights from more than 230 leading speakers, these sessions aim to strengthen global policing and create a global policing community able to meet the future with confidence, share best practices, and showcase policing techniques at the cutting edge.