Dubai: Forty-one elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams are all set to participate in the third edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2022, to be hosted by Dubai Police at the Al Ruwayaa Training City from March 13-17. The competition is in line with the World Police Summit 2022, organised by Dubai Police.
Dubai Police have urged the public to attend the event that will be held between 7.30am and 3pm daily.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, teams from 24 countries will compete in five categories that will test the skills of special armed response units. These teams will stage mock hostage rescues, raid challenges, rescue injured officers and overcome obstacle courses in a bid to be crowned the most competent force.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department for Protective Security and Emergency, said the competition is a chance for all SWAT teams to test their strength and showcase their efficiency and readiness.
“The competition is a good chance to exchange expertise from the best squad and tactical teams in the world. Teams are keen to participate in this year’s edition of the event after it was stopped last year due to the pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi said in a press conference held in Holiday Inn hotel in Dubai. He said there would be daily rewards for the winning teams and a mega prize of $70,000 (Dh257,460) for the overall champion team.
Total prizes on offer at the competition will reach $170,000.
“Many teams and countries want to participate in the competition due to the great reputation of this competition. Our main goal is to exchange expertise and know about best practises,” he added.
Colonel Obaid Bin Yarouf, the general coordinator of the challenge, said the challenge this year is bigger and mightier than previous years. “We have new teams competing this year from Albania and Sri Lanka. We have a panel of judges that includes 25 members from the UAE and other countries,” Col Bin Yarouf said.