Dubai: Dubai Police has urged delivery service companies to educate their delivery riders on motorcycles about the importance of adhering to traffic laws, and the need to raise awareness of delivery drivers on safety rules.
This comes after the Traffic Department recorded 46 traffic accidents in January and February, resulting in the death of three people and 47 injuries, according to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police.
Al Mazroui pointed out that 257 drivers met with severe traffic accidents last year, which resulted in the death of 22 people, and 253 injuries in varying degrees.
“Most of these accidents occurred due to traffic violations committed by motorists such as exceeding the speed limit, using a mobile phone while driving, sudden swerving, overtaking from the hard shoulder, failure to comply with a road traffic sign, and failure to leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front”, Al Mazroui added.
The Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police indicated that several meetings were held with a number of delivery service companies to tackle issues related to the requirements that must be fulfilled while driving motorcycles, preventive measures for road users, the risks that motorcycle accidents may cause, and the most common violations committed by delivery drivers.
The Department also organised a series of workshops and awareness lectures for motorists about the traffic safety rules, and the importance of adhering to traffic laws and speed limits.