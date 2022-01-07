Sharjah: The traffic control campaigns launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police General Command resulted in the seizure of 6,705 motorcycles during 2021. The seizures were primarily owing to failures on the part of the riders to comply with traffic rules in the emirate, that endangered their lives as well as those of other road users.
The campaign was in keeping with the objectives of the UAE leadership and consistent with the strategies of the Ministry of Interior to make the roads safer.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, stressed the leadership’s keenness to protect lives by controlling the negative behaviours of road users — especially motorcyclists who often do not follow traffic safety procedures and traffic rules. He noted that most of the road accidents involved motorcyclists with delivery companies.
Lt Col Al Naqbi said that Sharjah Police were making every possible effort to spread safety awareness among road users.
He pointed out that Sharjah Police last year carried out 12 awareness campaigns in all cities across the emirate, to reduce deaths and injuries.
Sharjah Police have urged all motorcyclists to abide by traffic laws and to follow adequate safety measures to protect themselves, including wearing of helmet, reflective jackets while driving and adhering to traffic signs and various other road signs.