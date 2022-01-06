Dubai: A man has been accused of throwing a bottle from the balcony of an apartment in Dubai’s JBR, causing a severe head injury to another man below the building.
According to Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department of Dubai Police, the control room received an emergency call, saying a man had sustained a severe head injury after a glass bottle thrown from a balcony hit him.
“Investigations identified the offender with the utilisation of the latest artificial intelligence technologies in the force. He was subsequently arrested,” said Brig Al Jallaf.
The offender has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action.
Brig Al Jallaf urged the public to report violations and suspicious activities via ‘Police Eye’ service available on Dubai Police website and smart app.