Sharjah\Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah held meetings with Talabat, an online food ordering company, and other delivery services on motorbikes, to discuss traffic rules and safety of bikers so as to avoid behaviours that can cause accidents.

The Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police General Command held a coordination meeting with Talabat during which the regulations for the practice of food delivery were introduced, as well as the traffic safety standards for delivery services in the emirate.

The meeting chaired by Lieutenant Colonel Majid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, and attended by Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, Head of Vehicles Licensing Department; Yasmine Hawar, Director of Government Relations at Talabat Company in the UAE.

Lt. Col Al Nuaimi briefed the attendees on the rules and procedures for delivering food orders in the emirate. He said the requirements include the existence of a license to practise; the registration of all vehicles and motorcycles used to deliver orders; and renewal of licensing of vehicles.

Lt. Col Al Nuaimi added that the means of transportation must not be a vehicle that is not designated or licensed to deliver orders. He said the Licensing Department in cooperation with the Sharjah Driving Institute has developed a specialised programme to assess, qualify and train drivers in safe driving methods, in line with traffic laws.

Several violations

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah Police recently registered eight traffic violations by delivery motorcyclists, including failure to stop correctly at intersections and red lights, speeding, failure to adhere to lanes, wrongful and sudden overtaking, not using turn signals, not leaving enough distance while driving, and overtaking when traffic stops, especially at intersections and traffic lights.

This was stated during the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command’s meeting with Talabat, headed by the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Brigadier Ahmad Al Sum Al Naqbi, in the presence of representatives of the Economic Department, and other managers of delivery companies.

The meeting also emphasised on holding a series of awareness workshops for the riders to inform them of the mistakes committed and also educate them about what they must do to reach the set goals.