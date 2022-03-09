Dubai: Dubai Police’s lost and found smart system has returned more than 80,000 lost items to owners inside and outside the country, achieving financial savings for customers amounting to Dh18 million.
Developed by the General Department of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the innovative system is integrated with government, semi-governmental and private entities across the emirate to ensure found items are appropriately registered and lost valuables and documents are returned to owners inside and outside the UAE.
According to Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the department, the system has contributed to cutting the service time and facilitated the procedures of handing over found items to owners at the nearest collection point.
Nearest collection points
“The system was launched in line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve smart integration between various entities to provide innovative and convenient services that ease people’s lives and ensure their happiness,” said Brig Al Razooqi.
According to Dubai Police, the smart service decreased operational costs by 95 per cent. “Customers can receive their found items from the nearest point, whether police stations, government agencies, commercial centres, hotels or entertainment destinations, etc.”
He added that the system identifies the specifications of lost items and matches them to the previously registered found items and documents if available.