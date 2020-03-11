The Lost and Found 2020 index lists what, and when UAE passengers are most likely to lose

Dubai: From a pet to a diamond bracelet, and even bags of groceries, these personal items have all been reported lost during an Uber ride in the UAE.

On Wednesday, Uber released its Lost and Found Index and gave an insight into what are the most commonly lost items forgotten in rides.

According to the report, residents are most likely to lose their passports on a Sunday, while the most forgetful day of the year was March 29 in the UAE.

Uber riders were also the most forgetful on Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 3pm in the afternoon, while 9am was the second most likely time to lose their belongings.

In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and bags once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items, with headphones and clothing following suit, but some fresh recruits including vapes and laptops, revealing interesting trends for 2020.

10 most commonly forgotten items in the UAE

Phone / camera Purse / wallet Backpack / bags Glasses Headphones / speaker Clothes Keys Vape Jewellery / watches / make-up Laptop

10 most unique lost items in the UAE

Pet Diamond bracelet Gold ring Baby stroller Kids rocking chair Scooter and helmet Skateboard A table Cake and gifts Groceries

The lost items that peak on certain days

