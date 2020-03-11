Dubai: From a pet to a diamond bracelet, and even bags of groceries, these personal items have all been reported lost during an Uber ride in the UAE.
On Wednesday, Uber released its Lost and Found Index and gave an insight into what are the most commonly lost items forgotten in rides.
According to the report, residents are most likely to lose their passports on a Sunday, while the most forgetful day of the year was March 29 in the UAE.
Uber riders were also the most forgetful on Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 3pm in the afternoon, while 9am was the second most likely time to lose their belongings.
In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and bags once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items, with headphones and clothing following suit, but some fresh recruits including vapes and laptops, revealing interesting trends for 2020.
10 most commonly forgotten items in the UAE
- Phone / camera
- Purse / wallet
- Backpack / bags
- Glasses
- Headphones / speaker
- Clothes
- Keys
- Vape
- Jewellery / watches / make-up
- Laptop
10 most unique lost items in the UAE
- Pet
- Diamond bracelet
- Gold ring
- Baby stroller
- Kids rocking chair
- Scooter and helmet
- Skateboard
- A table
- Cake and gifts
- Groceries
The lost items that peak on certain days
- People are most likely to forget books on Mondays and Wednesdays
- People are most likely to forget their IDs on Tuesday
- People are most likely to forget their water bottles on Thursday
- People are most likely to forget their phones or cameras on Fridays
- People are most likely to forget their phone chargers on Saturdays
- People are most likely to forget their passports on Sundays