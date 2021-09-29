Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a smart service for lost and found at different locations at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Colonel Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of Lost and Found Department at Dubai Police, said there will be 22 customer service points for lost and found items to serve visitors of the mega event.
“The smart programme at the service points will record and keep the lost items until its delivered to the owners,” added Col Al Shamsi.
Employees at the service centres as well as volunteers and security staff were trained on how to help people who lost their items or found others’ items at the Expo.
How it works
“Items like IDs, badges or mobile phones will be stored with the department and owners will be guided on how to collect it. Items of unknown people will be recorded until the owner is found and comes to collect it,” he said.
Moreover, people can use the Dubai Police app or the smart police stations (SPS) to deposit the lost items and obtain a lost item certificate.