Dubai: For Dubai Fitness Challenge, Expo City Dubai has announced sporting and wellness events on November 12 and 13.

Expo City Dubai’s Sports and Fitness Weekend aims to promote physical activity as a way of life and will bring people of all ages and abilities together with an array of free activities – from football workshops to fitness sessions and meditation masterclasses.

Expo City Dubai is also collaborating with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Fitness Challenge for Expo City Dubai Run, and Expo City Dubai Ride, with each event offering four different distances.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is an initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Challenge was created to support his vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world.

Now in its sixth edition - with more opportunities than ever to get involved - DFC brings friends, families, colleagues and communities together to improve their health and wellbeing with 30 days of fun and fitness.

Featuring a packed calendar of activities and events across the city including Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, this year’s Challenge runs from October 29 to November 27.

Get involved

Ahead of the launch, organisers have sounded the call for greater community involvement than ever before, no matter the age, ability or fitness level.

Hundreds of thousands community members have already committed to take part and complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 days.

One of the successes of Dubai Fitness Challenge in recent years has been the variety of free activities and events on offer to encourage as much inclusion as possible. That is set to continue in 2022, with a huge range of fitness classes, fun exercise challenges and group events lined up to ensure maximum participation this year.

“What we are looking for is to make the 2022 Dubai Fitness Challenge not only a memorable event, but something that is open to everyone,” said Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General, Dubai Sports Council.

“Ever since this incredible event was first launched by [Sheikh Hamdan], it has become bigger and better each year. In 2022, that trend will continue with even more people getting involved. Most importantly, this event is inclusive - and that is reflected in the calibre and variety of events we have planned. There really is something for everyone, and there is no excuse not to get involved this year and make that change towards a healthier lifestyle.”

Fitness villages and hubs

From the two Fitness Villages planned at Kite Beach and the Last Exit Al Khawaneej to the 20 Community Fitness Hubs offering facilities, equipment and expert advice, the options to take part are wide ranging.

Dubai Run

Events include the iconic Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai that attracted 146,000 participants in 2021 to take on the 5km and 10 km route along Sheikh Zayed Road. Whether running or walking the route, the inclusive event sees people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the sights and landmarks of Dubai, such as the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa. This year’s run is on November 20.

Dubai Ride

Another cornerstone of DFC is Dubai Ride presented by DP World on November 6 - a cycle route that can be completed as a 4km family ride or a 12km loop along Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2021, 33,000 cyclists strapped on their biking gear to hit the roads and enjoy the sights and sounds of Dubai Water Canal and other prominent landmarks as the city’s busiest road is transformed into a giant velodrome.

“These two events have become iconic staples in Dubai Fitness Challenge, and both are equally spectacular in their setting,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

“They are a great way to set goals for those taking part, whether to compete with friends or get out as a family to achieve a personal challenge and encourage participation. Overall, DFC is fun and these two events are a great example of that.”

Expo City Dubai’s Sports and Fitness Weekend (Register online)

Expo City Dubai Run

Across 3km, 5km, 10km or 15km, routes will pass pavilions, parks and other attractions. Places are limited to 3,000 runners, and entry is open to social and advanced runners of all ages, as well as People of Determination.

Date: November 12

Time: 0700-1000

Location: Starts and finishes at Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Dh100 (includes race T-shirt and medal, chip timing, downloadable certificate, water, snacks and fruit)

Registration: Premier Online before November 4

Fitness First Jump

Led by top instructors, up to 300 kids and 700 adults are expected to join in the fun as they bounce into shape in a gravity-defying mini-trampoline workout.

Date: November 12

Time: Kids 1700-1745; Adults 1815-1915

Location: Jubilee Park

Cost: Free

Barry’s Boot Camp

The original HIIT workout, Barry’s high intensity interval training promises to push participants to their limit. Spaces limited to 500.

Date: Saturday, 12 November

Time: 1900-1945

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Free

Zumba Party

Get heart rates up while boosting cardio endurance in this dance-party inspired class led by instructors from Dubai studio Jed & Crew. Spaces limited to 500.

Date: Saturday, 12 November

Time: 2000-2100

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Free

Shimis Yoga Classes

A rejuvenating blend of Yin Yoga and Vinyasa to improve balance and fitness levels.

Date: Saturday, 12 November and Sunday, 13 November

Time: 45-minute sessions starting at 0800, 0900 and 1000

Location: Surreal Water Feature

Cost: Free

AC Milan Football

A range of physical and technical development workshops for football enthusiasts aged 6-17 years.

Date: Saturday, 12 November and Sunday, 13 November

Time: 0800-0900 (10-13 years), 0900-1000 (10-13 years), 1000-1100 (6-9 years), 1700-1800 (14-17 years), 1800-1900 (14-17 years)

Location: Expo City Sports Hub

Cost: Free

Aspire Gymnastics

One-hour coaching sessions offering artistic, rhythmic and acrobatics gymnastics to boys and girls aged 3-18 years.

Date: Saturday, 12 November and Sunday, 13 November

Time: 1700-2100 (Four one-hour sessions on both days)

Location: Al Forsan Park

Cost: Free

Les Mills Body Workouts

Famed New Zealand fitness brand Les Mills will keep motivation levels high on Saturday with two Body Balance classes – a new generation yoga class for both body and mind.

Date: Saturday, 12 November

Time: 1700 and 1800

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Free

On Sunday, Les Mills’ high-energy Body Grit, Body Jam and Body Combat are guaranteed to get heart rates pumping.

Date: Sunday, 13 November

Time: 1700 (Body Grit), 1800 (Body Jam) and 1900 (Body Combat)

Location: Jubilee Park

Cost: Free

Expo City Dubai Ride

Up to 1,000 cyclists can join the incredible route, taking in Expo City Dubai and the surrounding areas toward Al Maktoum International Airport, with distances of 12km, 18km, 40km and 74km.

Date: Sunday, 13 November

Time: 0700-1100

Location: Starting at Mobility gate

Cost: Dh100 (includes race-branded shirt, electronic chip timing, custom-made medal, downloadable certificate, water, snacks and fruit)

Breathwork Masterclass

A breathwork masterclass, run by Yoga guru and founder of Total Yoga Manish Pole, taking up to 500 participants through mindfulness practices by looking at the body, mind and prana (breath).

Date: Sunday, 13 November

Time: 1730-1845

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Free

HIIT with Platform Studios

Award-winning Platform Studios will run a 45-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class for up to 500 participants.

Date: Sunday, 13 November

Time: 1900-1945

Location: Al Wasl Plaza

Cost: Free

Pure Bhangra

Experience the joy of energetic fold dance, Bhangra, with a fun, fluid, full-body workout that strengthens stamina. Spaces limited to 500 participants.

Date: Sunday, 13 November

Time: 2000-2045

Location: Al Wasl Plaza