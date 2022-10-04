Dubai: Dubai residents and visitors can now sign up to participate in the sixth annual edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), which brings a host of free fitness activities and events to the city for a month, starting from October 29 this year.

Registration is now open for DFC, the flagship fitness initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Challenge is designed to help everyone achieve a fitter future and showcase Dubai as one of the most active cities in the world.

Residents and visitors can sign up now on the website of Dubai Fitness Challenge to be part of the “world’s largest citywide fitness movement” and commit to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

Signing up to take part will ensure participants are in the know about everything DFC has to offer including exclusive events, free classes and activities across the city. Participants will also be able to access offers on their favourite fitness brands and have the chance to win prizes. For those not sure where to start, the ‘Find Your 30’ section of the DFC website features workout programmes, health and fitness vlogs, nutritious recipes, podcasts, virtual classes, articles about keeping fit and more.

Biggest line-up

This year will see the biggest line-up to date, with a month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages, 15 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes. The iconic Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will both return once again to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Participants have to commit to 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days Image Credit: Supplied

Mega events

This year, with a number of mega sporting events taking place in the region, sports activities such as football, tennis, padel tennis and cricket will take centre stage at the two fitness villages: Kite Beach Fitness Village, and Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, with 20 sports and fitness zones offering everything from HIIT training and yoga to cycling and watersports.

Fifteen fitness hubs with top fitness instructors will be stationed across the city, offering residential communities easy and convenient access to fitness classes that will support their commitment to their 30X30 goals.

More than 50 sporting events will also take place during the month, including the World Padel Championships Dubai 2022, the final of the Legends Team Cup (Tennis), DP World Tour Championship (Golf), Under Armour Turf Games and Dubai Sail Grand Prix.

Dubai Ride, Dubai Run

Dubai Ride, one of DFC’s flagship events, will take place on November 6, offering families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience of riding past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Run will also take over Sheikh Zayed Road on November 20, offering families, aspiring runners and professionals the chance to join the world’s largest free fun run. Last year’s edition saw record numbers of participation in these two events, with 33,000 cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride, and 146,000 runners, joggers and walkers joining Dubai Run.

All ages and levels of ability will have unlimited opportunities to get involved with a diverse line-up, which will include a 30-day football programme featuring youth tournaments and coaching sessions, the ‘Expo City Sports and Fitness Weekend’, as well as sporting activations across the city in collaboration with leading, global fitness and sports brands.

Largest city-wide fitness drive

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Each year, under the aspirational vision of Sheikh Hamdan, DFC motivates residents and visitors to embrace a more active lifestyle and commit to a fitter future. DFC has become one of the largest city-wide fitness events regionally, and its recurring success demonstrates the commitment of our communities to making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. This year’s edition will see a more diverse and inclusive range of fitness activities and events than ever before, with a particular focus on encouraging participants to get outdoors and to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. We are proud to partner with Dubai Sports Council to bring this important initiative to life and look forward to a very successful sixth edition of the highly anticipated Dubai Fitness Challenge.”

Physical, mental well-being

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “Thanks to the vision of Sheikh Hamdan, DFC has become a living proof of the city’s ever-growing dedication to physical and mental well-being. This year, we are delighted to present the sixth edition of DFC in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.”

“The Challenge strives to ensure that everyone in the city has access to the best and most exciting fitness events and activities, while challenging themselves to reach new goals and embrace a more active lifestyle. DFC has developed into a world-class sporting event and has become a highly anticipated event on Dubai’s calendar.