Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is gearing up to motivate everyone to renew their commitment to a fitter future with the launch of its sixth edition, running from October 29 until November 27 2022. The event is initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai to promote healthy lifestyle in the Emirate.
Building on the mission to become one of the most active cities in the world and showcase Dubai as a great place to live, work and visit, the community across all ages and levels of ability will once again be challenged to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, along with a packed calendar of activities and events which will be announced soon.
Flagship fitness initiative
The city’s annual flagship fitness initiative, which began in 2017, was created to champion Dubai’s extensive sports and fitness infrastructure and encourage its multi-cultural society to embrace a more active lifestyle. The fully inclusive challenge was designed to bring people together to get moving, have fun and experience new sports and activities they may not have tried before. Last year, 1,650,000 participants took part in the initiative, up by 10 per cent from 2020 and representing nearly half of the population of Dubai.
Dubai Ride
DFC 2022 will see the return of Dubai Ride on 6 November, one of its flagship events — offering families, recreational cyclists and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience of riding past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai Run will take over Sheikh Zayed Road on November 20, offering families, aspiring runners and professional runners the chance to take part in the city’s largest community run. Last year’s edition saw record numbers of participation in these two events, with 33,000 cyclists taking part in Dubai Ride, and 146,000 runners joining Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road.
More info
More information about the line-up and details of how to register for this year’s challenge will be available over the coming weeks. With a wealth of fitness tips and ideas available on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com, everyone is encouraged to start planning their own personal fitness journey ahead of the starting whistle on October 29 2022.