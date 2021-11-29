Participants at the Dubai Run 30x30 on Shaikh Zayed Road. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The fifth annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) concluded on Saturday after a packed weekend of fitness events including Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road, the world’s largest ever fun run that saw the participation of 146,000 people. An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to make Dubai an even happier, healthier, and more liveable city. The Challenge has gone from strength to strength over the last five editions with this year seeing a record participation of over 1.65 million people in thousands of fitness events and activities across the city.

10,000 free classes

Running from October 29 to November 27, 2021, the annual fitness movement challenges participants to complete 30 minutes of daily exercise every day for 30 days, supported with an extensive range of free fitness events and activities across the city to keep everyone motivated. This year saw a more diverse and inclusive line-up than ever before, including three fitness villages at Kite Beach; Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; 14 fitness hubs in communities across the city; two mega fitness events on Sheikh Zayed Road – Dubai Ride and Dubai Run; over 40 partner sporting events; and over 10,000 free fitness classes. The Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs alone were attended by over 230,000 participants who tried everything from padel tennis and football skills training to aquafit and suspension yoga.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “As another edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge draws to close, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the incredible achievements of the 1.65 million participants who took part and committed to their health and wellbeing. Our ability to come together as a community in pursuit of a common goal is truly inspiring. I want to thank each and every individual, government agency, business and organisation who contributed to or took part in this initiative. Dubai Fitness Challenge is truly unique. It is not replicated anywhere else, and shows the world that Dubai is one of the greatest places to live, work and visit. Whilst the challenge is over for another year, I encourage all of you to stay active and continue your fitness journey by embracing everything our great city has to offer.”

Shared determination

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, said: “Over the last five editions, Dubai Fitness Challenge has taken on a life of its own as more and more people choose to participate and commit to their 30x30. To see record numbers of 1.65 million participants this year is truly inspiring – including almost 33,000 cyclists and 146,000 runners for Dubai Ride and Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road. As we look back over the last 30 days, it’s clear to see how far we’ve come as a city and our shared determination to focus on health and wellbeing. Dubai is the only place in the world to offer its citizens, residents and visitors an entire month of all inclusive, free fitness events and I would like to thank everyone who helped make the fifth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge a success. It is a very special event and one I’m immensely proud to be part of.”

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council, said: “With 1.65 million people taking part in this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, we have once again shown unwavering commitment to our physical and mental wellbeing. This pioneering initiative gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy the incredible range of fitness facilities the city has to offer, while challenging themselves to reach new goals and embrace a more active lifestyle. I’m truly inspired to see such commitment and motivation across the city as well as our ability to come together to deliver world firsts – with Dubai Run becoming the world’s largest run last Friday. Resounding success

The 5th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge has been another resounding success and I would like to thank everyone involved in this incredible achievement.”

New for DFC in 2021 was the inaugural Dubai Padel Cup, which included three days of exhibition matches featuring some of the world’s top-ranked professionals, as well as a dedicated championship for amateur players and the first ever official, limited edition DFC running shoe launched in partnership with ASICS. The successful partnership with UAE homegrown fitness app, STEPPI, returned for 2021. Over 200,000 people used the app to track their progress and stay motivated.

Designed to get people moving and enjoy the great outdoors, some of the many other highlights of the initiative included more than 150 gym and fitness partners providing over 10,000 free fitness classes; global sports brands including adidas, ASICS, Nike and Under Armour, hotels and malls showing their support with bespoke events and exclusive promotions; free check-ups from health and wellness providers and schools across the city getting involved with 30x30 sessions integrated into the curriculum and visits to the Fitness Villages.

The initiative was also heavily supported by a huge number of partners from both the government and private sector who helped strengthen the spirit of the community including organisers Dubai Tourism and Dubai Sports Council; presenting partners DP World and Mai Dubai; association partners Sun & Sand Sports, AVIV Clinics, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Fitbit, Noon, Emaar, Shamal – Kite Beach and Dubai Municipality; official partners Anghami, Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Centrum, Dubai Chamber, Idealz and Rituals; media and app partners Arabian Radio Network (ARN) and STEPPI; and government partners Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).