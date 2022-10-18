Dubai: Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on 20th November, welcoming runners of all ages and fitness abilities to challenge themselves to go the distance.

The event, now in its fourth edition, will see tens of thousands of people take to the city's giant running track with two routes to choose from: the 5km route, suitable for families and runners of all abilities, or the 10km route for more experienced runners. Both routes start near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road.

It is the world's largest free fun run and one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

5-km route

The 5km route passes by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, and is very flat - making it ideal for social runners and families with children.

10-km route

The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. A longer route, it's better suited to more experienced runners.

A Dubai Fitness Challenge flagship event, Dubai Run is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world's best city to live in, work and visit.

146,000 participants in 2021

A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world.

Halloween run

This year, even greater numbers are expected to join and there will plenty of opportunities for everyone to get ready and train — including a family-friendly Halloween run at Dubai Festival City on October 29, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon on 30th October, Expo CIty Dubai Run on November 12 and the Dubai Women's Run on November 13 to name a few.

This year, Dubai Fitness Challenge will see its biggest line-up to date, with an exhilarating month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages: DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, 20 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes taking places all over the city.

Dubai Women's Run

Dubai: The ninth edition of the Dubai Women’s Run, the largest race of its kind for women in the region, will start be held on November 13. It is being organised by Plan Group B in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Athletics Federation, on Blue Waters Island in Dubai. The race, which extends for distances of 3, 5 and 10km, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

This year’s run will witness over 6,000 women from all walks of life take part in the 10km and 5km race, as well as a 3km fun run/walk. The event is open to women and girls from the ages of 12, while those younger (8 to 12 years) can also take part, if accompanied by an adult.