Dubai: Visitors to Expo City Dubai on Friday were captivated by performances of ‘Al Maled’, a traditional Emirati rhythmic recital of religious poetry that tells the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).
Taking place in Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of the City, the dome’s iconic 360-degree projection surface also lit up with a special show to commemorate the Prophet’s birthday.
Performances will run until Sunday, October 9, from 6.15pm to 7.20pm. Entry is free of charge for all.
Expo City Dubai is developed as a clean, green, innovation-driven, human-centric city of the future. It has retained 80 per cent of the infrastructure of the World Expo that ran from October 1, 2021 to March 31 this year. Entering Expo City Dubai is open to the public and free of charge for all, including the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza. Visiting the pavilions, however, requires a ticket.