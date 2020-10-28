Dubai: UAE leaders have joined the world in celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), praying for peace and prosperity for humankind and urging Muslims to follow the Prophet’s path and morals.
“The birth anniversary of our Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is a reminder of his love, light and mercy to the world. It is a glorious occasion for us to continue to follow his life style and teachings,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to his Twitter account to celebrate the glorious occasion and wish humanity peace and prosperity.
“The blessed birth of the Messenger of compassion, tolerance and peace. He laid the foundations of a righteous society and inspired a virtuous civilisation. His life continues to inspire mercy and kindness, and we pray on this day for peace and prosperity for all humankind,” Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted.
Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is a magnificent occasion observed by the Muslim world with special events and lectures highlighting the Prophet’s life, teachings and values that call for tolerance, love, peace and solidarity.
Both public and private sectors will enjoy one-day holiday on Thursday to celebrate the occasion.