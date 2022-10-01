Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that October 8, Saturday, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).
A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources added that work will resume on October 10, Monday.
The Authority congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; as well as the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.