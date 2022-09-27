Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022, would be a paid leave for all employees in the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday.
The birthday of Prophet Mohammad is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi.
What is typically done for the Prophet's Birthday?
This holiday is less of a celebration and more of an observance. It is encouraged for Muslims to spend the day connecting with God spiritually, by either fasting or reading the Quran. Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the Messenger of God.
Prophet Mohammed was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the year 570 AD of the Gregorian calendar. The precise Gregorian date of his birth is unclear. However, Muslims observe Muhammed's birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic year.