Dubai: More attractions await visitors to Expo City Dubai as the iconic Al Wasl 360-degree projection dome will enthral spectators with a series of different shows that are free of charge for the public.
Starting on Friday, 14 October, Al Wasl will welcome back many of its most popular immersive projections celebrating humanity and the arts; the exploration of outer space; and the wonders of the natural world.
In addition, special Diwali shows will take place on October 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday).
Iconic projections
The Expressions series celebrates art and culture, illustrating how small ideas and simple sounds reap big, booming results in the form of great symphonies, cutting-edge architecture and poignant poetry.
Cosmos projections, meanwhile, transform the dome’s canvas into a giant observatory, taking visitors on an epic adventure as they stand beneath constellations, fly weightlessly across galaxies and touch the face of Mars.
The Nature shows illustrate the interconnectivity and rhythms of the world, from a drop of rain to the beating of a butterfly’s wing as the beauty of land and sea unfolds in a reminder to live in harmony with the environment.
Timings
Friday (October 14)
6.33-6.49pm – Cosmos B
7.26-7.42pm – Expressions A
7.52-7.58pm – UAE Expressions Land
8.23-8.39pm – Expressions B
9.12-9.33pm – Harmony Underwater
Saturday (October 15)
6.24-6.40pm – Expressions A
6.48-7.04pm – Cosmos B
7.50-8.03pm – Ousha & the Moon (Arabic)
8.23-8.29ppm – UAE Expressions Sea
8.54-9.10pm – Cosmos A
9.53-10.25pm – Nature B
Sunday (October 16)
6.35-7.51pm – Nature B
7.44-8pm – Nature A
8.20-8.26pm – UAE Expressions Home
8.51-9.07pm – Expressions B
9.25-9.41pm – Cosmos B