Dubai: The Dubai Police have honoured an Arab national for his honesty after he returned a wallet he found at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during a match of T20 World Cup. The wallet contained money, credit cards and personal documents.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency in Dubai Police, honoured Ahmed Muhammad Abu Hammam and lauded his honesty.
Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi emphasised the importance of collaboration between members of the public and police in ensuring the security and happiness of society. He pointed out that rewarding Abu Hammam was in line with Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the concept of community partnership.
“Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force’s efforts in protecting society and ensuring their happiness,” he added.
In recognition of his ethical conduct, honesty and good behaviour, Abu Hammam was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a gift.
He thanked the Dubai Police for their gesture.