ADNOC says operations continue normally despite regional developments

ADNOC activates contingency plans as Strait of Hormuz disruptions affect shipping
Abu Dhabi: ADNOC said its operations are continuing despite the current regional developments, confirming that established contingency protocols have been activated to safeguard personnel, assets and facilities.
In a statement, the company said it is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the protection of its operations while maintaining the continuity of energy supplies.
ADNOC said its business units are assessing the situation on a product-by-product and transaction-by-transaction basis, taking into account ongoing disruptions affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
To maintain supply flows, the company said it continues to rely on export capacity that bypasses the Strait, as well as its international storage facilities, helping ensure the uninterrupted delivery of energy products to global markets.
The company added that its sales and trading teams are actively engaging with customers whose shipment schedules may be affected. ADNOC said it values its relationships with commercial partners and will continue providing them with the latest available updates.
As part of its operational measures, ADNOC said it is carefully managing offshore production levels to address storage requirements while prioritising the safety of its people, assets and facilities.
The company said this approach maintains operational flexibility and will allow it to resume normal operations without prolonged delays once conditions stabilise.
ADNOC also confirmed that its onshore operations continue as normal.