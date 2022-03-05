Dubai: The Department of Anti-Economic Crime at Dubai Police recorded 545 cases involving more than Dh2 billion worth of confiscations in 2021.

According to Brigadier Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, the force is keen to arrest those involved in economic offences through a precise action plan in coordination with trademark partners, adding that regular meetings are held between brand representatives and officers to explore methods and tools to uncover counterfeit goods.

“The force is always on the lookout for newer methods to combat economic crimes, but people should be responsible too to report any suspicious behaviour related to economic crimes,” he said.

Dubai Police launched several campaigns to raise awareness in society as well as among the force's officers to identify fake goods and scammers. According to official records, the department recorded 238 cases of counterfeiting, 267 cases of fraud, and 40 cases of forgery.

“The cooperation between government departments to crack down on economic crimes and hand out tough punishments will encourage investors and businessmen.”

Meanwhile, Colonel Salah Bu Osaiba, Director of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, said the cases involved commercial fraud, counterfeiting, fraudulent money multiplication schemes, sorcery and forgery.

He said that the department worked round the clock to combat economic crimes and had a presence across various traditional and smart channels. Through its three sections — the Anti-Counterfeits Section, the Anti-Fraud Section, and the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Piracy Section — the department recorded 545 cases last year, with registered seizures worth more than Dh2.2 billion.

Colonel Bu Osaiba said the department closely worked with its partners from the Department of Economic Development, Dubai Customs, Dubai Land Department, the Central Bank of UAE, Telecom Regulatory Authority, and Dubai Health Authority to ensure the security of the emirate’s markets. “The General Department of Criminal Investigation is keen on organising training workshops in coordination with partners and trademark owners to develop the capabilities of personnel working in combating economic crimes,” he added.

Dubai Police have called upon all community members to report any incident of economic offence on the dedicated 901 phone number or through Dubai Police’s smart app.