Dubai: A woman was sentenced to six months in jail for impersonating by using a fake travel document to leave the country through Dubai Airport.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 31-year-old woman lost her passport while she was inside the UAE and worked illegally without a permit which led to accumulated fines she couldn’t afford to pay.
She was caught at the airport by a passport control officer while she was trying to leave the country using a fake passport.
“She was in the passport zone and presented the travel document with a leave permit from the concerned authority in the country. I was checking the documents in the system and noticed a difference in the pictures,” said the officer in records.
The woman admitted to losing her passport and working illegally in the UAE.
She wanted to leave the country but she couldn’t pay the accumulated fines.
She claimed that an unknown person helped her get the fake passport and she posed as another person to leave the country.
She was charged with possessing and using fake documents.
Judges sentenced her to six months in jail, to be followed by deportation.