Dubai: Dubai Police’s Airport Security is a global leader in aviation security, consistently ranking at the top among civil aviation entities. The department leverages significant human resources, advanced technologies and intelligent systems to protect Dubai’s airports while ensuring smooth passenger flow. It follows the highest international standards and is constantly improving its methods.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Brigadier Hamouda Al Suwaida Al Amiri, director of the General Department for Airport Security at Dubai Police, discussed the department’s critical role in enhancing passenger and cargo safety. Excerpts:

Brigadier Hamouda Al Suwaida Al Amiri, director of the General Department for Airport Security at Dubai Police Image Credit: Supplied

Q: Can you throw some light on the general administration of Airport Security’s operations?

A: The administration operates according to an integrated security system, using artificial intelligence, and the best technologies to secure passengers and shipments. The administration complies with the security requirements in Annex 17 issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This ensures efficiency and sustainability in the areas of security and safety, and prevents any breaches or actions that threaten the security and safety of this sector.

We are committed to enhancing community trust in the police force, strengthening security, and working on delighting customers at Dubai airports and partners by providing modern working requirements and high-tech methods for inspection.

The management has successfully achieved the challenging balance of implementing security measures in accordance with the ICAO standards, as well as local regulations, to prevent any potential threats. Additionally, we have prioritised providing excellent service to all Dubai airports’ customers.

In collaboration with its partners, the Airport Security has succeeded in securing 87 million passengers, approximately 77.5 million bags, and over 2.2 million tonnes of cargo during 2023. Image Credit: Supplied

The management is also committed to enhancing the health, safety, and physical fitness of employees, boosting productivity. Additionally, we adhere to Dubai Police’s general leadership strategy relating to Emiratisation and human resource management The management has achieved numerous accomplishments over the past year that have enhanced the reputation of both Dubai Police and airports.”

Q: What are some of the recent accomplishments of the General Directorate of Airport Security?

A: In collaboration with its partners, the Airport Security has succeeded in securing 87 million passengers, approximately 77.5 million bags, and over 2.2 million tonnes of cargo during 2023, through 416,405 flights by 102 international airlines, with regular flights connecting Dubai to more than 262 destinations across six continents. This surpasses annual expectations and pre-pandemic levels, with expectations of increased traffic rates to secure over 100 million passengers and 4 million tonnes of cargo by the end of the current decade, approaching its highest historical record ever. In 2023, it was ranked as the best airport in the world in terms of international passenger numbers for the 10th consecutive year, according to the International Airport Council, and classified among the top 10 cargo facilities globally in terms of international cargo movement.

Q: What challenges do security personnel face on a daily basis?

A: We deal daily with hundreds of thousands of passengers. Naturally, some are not familiar with the latest laws and regulations, especially those on lithium batteries, sharp objects, liquids, gels, and other restricted items on carry-on baggage.

Avoid carrying liquids, sprays, and gels of any kind in the carry-on baggage unless necessary, such as for medical or infant needs. If necessary, the individual package should not exceed 100ml, and the total quantity in all containers should not exceed 1,000ml. The same applies to metal medical devices placed in your body; these essentials must be prescribed by a doctor and you must present them when requested.

Exceptions include packages purchased from duty-free shops. It is worth noting that these items are secured as they have been inspected before entering the duty-free shops for sale. Travellers are urged to comply with security procedures and have confidence in security personnel for their safety and the safety of other travellers.

Q: What items do passengers frequently object to being confiscated?

A: We often face objections or comments regarding certain confiscated items such as devices and tools containing lithium metal batteries. These items are prohibited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations, as well as national regulations. Passengers are advised to familiarise themselves with the list of prohibited items. They must adhere to carrying the permitted number of mobile phones. Contact with lithium metal batteries in phones poses a security risk to airport facilities and aircraft.

When it comes to cosmetics and personal care items, sharp objects like scissors, nail file, or other sharp tools that could potentially harm anyone or damage the aircraft prohibited. Therefore, we advise travellers to avoid carrying such items, not to argue with security personnel about it, as these are international regulations and laws. Additionally, carrying compressed flammable containers of any size, such as lighters and sprays, is prohibited. This also applies to gifts and children’s toys resembling weapons and explosives, regardless of their intended use.

Dubai Police Airport Security works with the latest innovations to ensure highest levels of safety. Image Credit: Supplied

Q: What advice do you have for travellers?

We advise travellers not to carry other people’s luggage regardless of their justifications, as you ultimately do not know the contents of these bags and what they conceal. If you are forced to carry a bag for a relative or friend, we recommend opening and inspecting that luggage before reaching the airport to ensure it is completely free of any prohibited or dangerous materials, to avoid any hassle you need.

Avoiding overcrowding when family and relatives drop off or pick up passengers at the airport. This helps reduce congestion and smooth traffic flow around the terminal and surrounding areas.

Try to avoid wearing metal items as much as possible, and if necessary, remove them before crossing the inspection device and place them in the designated box at the inspection point.

Q: How do you create a conducive environment for employees?

The management has established a department to enhance employee happiness and improve their quality of life. This contributes to achieving the management’s goals more effectively through various activities that aim to improve job satisfaction, quality of life, and the overall work environment.

Q: How do you train your employees in the field of inspection?

Employee training at the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Centre, which is the Regional Centre of ICAO in the Middle East, is conducted by the General Directorate of Airport Security. The training is based on approved materials from the organisation for all levels, from foundational airport security to supervision and aviation security management, as well as quality work monitoring at airports.

The efficient management of people moving through Dubai Airports has received many international accolades. Image Credit: Supplied

Additionally, the centre has designed supporting training materials with the aim of ensuring an advanced level of performance for inspectors, supervisors, and airport security managers.

Q: How do you handle humanitarian cases?

The management has provided numerous humanitarian aids to individuals stranded at Dubai airports for any reason, in addition to removing obstacles and facilitating their procedures by coordinating with its strategic partners at Dubai airports, especially during crises, disasters, and other unusual circumstances that the country has experienced. The management has received numerous internal and external accolades and praise.

Q: What about your security partners?

The department has many security partnerships with entities within Dubai Police, which enhance community confidence and support Dubai’s strategic goal of being a safe and happy city. The department appreciates the cooperation with various public departments and their security teams for their vital role in security inspection, ensuring the safety of buildings and key areas at Dubai Airport, and protecting passengers from potential threats, in addition to securing and covering the largest local and international events.

Q: What are the future challenges you face?

A: The main challenge for the management is to maintain the top position we have reached globally, retaining our first place in the World Audit Programme for seven consecutive years, with Dubai airports achieving a remarkable 99.53 per cent score in security services and facilitation during audits by ICAO, a United Nations agency.

We also seek to cooperate with our partners in securing passengers through Dubai Airport, which achieved the first place as the largest airport in the world in terms of the number of international passengers for the ninth consecutive year.