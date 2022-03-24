Sharjah: A man has been arrested in Sharjah for destroying 12 vehicles in an Muweilah area.
Sharjah Police received information about the incident and the force responded to a report saying that a man was randomly damaging parked vehicles.
CCTV footage showed the perpetrator destroyed the vehicles.
Using latest technology, police identified the offender, who is a Pakistani national, and arrested him in record time.
Police investigations revealed that the offender was under the influence of the alcohol when he committed the crime.
The offender confessed the crime and was referred to public prosecution for further action.