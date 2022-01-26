Dubai: Following the recent ban on flying drones in the UAE, those who violate the ban can face up to five years in prison and a minimum fine of Dh100,000, the UAE Public Prosecution tweeted on Wednesday.
Both or either of the two penalties may apply, it said.
On January 22, the Ministry of Interior suspended the flying of drones and light-sports aircraft in the UAE after a case of “misuse” was spotted recently in which the practice of these sports went beyond the areas specified in the user permit, “trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.
Are there any exceptions?
“Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period to avoid any consequences that affect the timing of these projects,” the ministry had said.
Those who disregard the latest guidance will be subject to legal liabilities, it had added then.