Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior on Saturday suspended the flying of drones and light-sports aircraft.
In a statement embedded in a tweet, the ministry said the move follows coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation after a case of “misuse” was spotted recently in which the practice of these sports went beyond the areas specified in the user permit, “trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.
The ministry asked individuals to abide by the latest directive.
Are there any exceptions?
“Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period to avoid any consequences that affect the timing of these projects,” it said.
Those who disregard the latest guidance will be subject to legal liabilities, the ministry said.
No date was specified in the statement regarding the resumption of permitting the flying of drones and light-sports aircraft.