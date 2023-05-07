Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police rescue teams have recovered the body of an Emirati man who died after falling from a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al Mazyoud, Head of Al Rams Comprehensive Polic Station, said police received information from the family of the deceased that he was on a picnic trip but had not returned on time, which prompted them to launch a search. When it did no yield any results, they submitted a missing report with the police.
Lt.Col. Al Mazyoud said a police search team well-versed with the terrain was despatched to the area where they found the missing person dead.
The body was recovered and transported to the hospital.