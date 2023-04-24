Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Group "First Squadron", rescued 16 people last Friday (April 21) after their boat capsized on a beach in the Eastern Region, while one person died.
On Monday, the Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that an Indian man died in the accident, while four other persons, including a kid, were injured and sent to a hospital for treatment.
Colonel Dr. Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said the Operations Room received a call at 3.40 pm last Friday reporting that a boat had overturned and its occupants had drowned.
According to Col. Al Hamoudi, all specialised teams, including rescue teams, ambulances, and police patrols, were immediately dispatched to the accident site, in coordination and cooperation with the leadership of the Coast Guard Group "First Squadron," where all passengers on the boat were recovered.
They were immediately taken to the hospital, where one of them, an Indian citizen of 38-year-old, died of his injuries.
Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that there had been violations and irregularities that caused the boat to capsize, and the perpetrators have been charged.
For tourist safety, Col. Al Hamoudi called on operators of boat companies to adhere to safety and security procedures, drive cautiously, and not exceed the number of passengers allowed.