Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, recently visited the Security Industry Regulatory Agency in Dubai.
He was received by Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, executive director of the agency, his deputy Ahmed Al Muhairi and the directors of departments in order to get acquainted with the work of the institution and discuss ways to develop security cooperation and exchange experiences.
The tour included the innovation exhibition, which brings together the latest projects of the Foundation.
The police chief then visited the security systems and equipment laboratory. Managed by Emirati cadres in the institution, the laboratory is considered the first of its kind in the region, as its role is not limited to examining and licensing security systems only. Rather, inspection systems are being invented and devised, which are the first of their kind for various security agencies.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi also visited the Security Plans Approval Office and was briefed about the procedures and systems used to provide security design approval services for commercial establishments in the emirate of Dubai.
The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the two sides. The Executive Director of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais,expressed his happiness with the visit of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and his briefing on the security experience of the emirate of Dubai and the role played by the institution in this field.