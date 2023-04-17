Sharjah /Ras Al Khaimah: The police in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have announced their security plans ahead of Eid Al Fitr.
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, who chaired a meeting to discuss security plans and preparations for the nights of Ramadan 27, Ramadan 29 and Eid Al Fitr, stressed the need for coordination and cooperation between all relevant authorities and strategic partners during this period.
He also reviewed the plans of the comprehensive police stations, community police, central and eastern regions, and the central operations room.
Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Sarkal, Director General of Police Operations. Brigadier General Arif bin Hudaib, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department, Colonel Dr. Ali Ahmed Bu AlZawd, Deputy Director General of Central Operations, and a number of directors of the departments attended the meeting.
Brigadier bin Amer urged the public to follow traffic rules, park their vehicles in designated places and not obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles. The public have been asked to contact 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency and general inquires.
The Media and Public Relations Department will broadcast awareness messages through its various social media platforms to raise awareness and enhance security.
Extra patrols deployed
In Ras Al Khaimah, extra traffic and security patrols will be deployed on the roads during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Roads will also be monitored by cameras and patrols will be intensified in tourist spots, parks, markets, public places and residential neighbourhoods.
A number of patrols will be deployed in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held.
Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the development of an integrated plan to enhance security and safety.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also appealed to members of the public to adhere to the speed limits on the roads and not cause obstructions. Parents have also been urged to pay attention to their children inside and outside homes, especially on beaches, swimming pools and public places.
They have also been urged to be aware of the dangers of fireworks.
He pointed out that the Central Operations Room and the Unified Call Centre of Ras Al Khaimah Police are fully prepared to receive public reports on 999 for any emergency and 901 for non-emergency cases.